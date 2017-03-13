Kansas committee digs into fine print of abortion regulation
Bob Eye, an attorney for Trust Women Foundation and South Wind Women's Center, said the proposed House Bill 2319 included mandates for information that had little to do with patient health. Kathy Ostrowski, legislative director of Kansans for Life, spoke out in favor of a bill before the House Federal and State Affairs Committee, that would broaden the requirements placed on physicians performing abortions .
