Kansas bomb suspect's attorneys ask to be let go from case
This Oct. 14, 2016, file booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Stein, the alleged leader of a militia group accused of plotting to bomb a apartment complex in western Kansas where Somali refugees lived. In a filing Monday, March 20, 2017, court-appointed attorneys for Stein have asked a court to let them withdraw from the case.
