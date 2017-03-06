Kansans urged to be prepared for flood season
The Kansas Department of Agriculture encourages all Kansans to better prepare their homes, businesses and communities for the upcoming flood season during the week of March Monday through Friday during Flood Safety Awareness Week, according to an agriculture department news release.
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
