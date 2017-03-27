How healthy is Sedgwick County compar...

How healthy is Sedgwick County compared to the rest of Kansas?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick County falls near the middle of the pack when it comes to overall health, according to new rankings that show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Kansas. The eighth annual County Health Rankings were released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Governor Sam Brownback (May '16) 4 hr yuoyou 3
Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion 7 hr yuoyou 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Tue Cordwainer Trout 2
News Opinion Line Tue davy 2
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Mar 21 frank 20,095
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC