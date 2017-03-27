How healthy is Sedgwick County compared to the rest of Kansas?
Sedgwick County falls near the middle of the pack when it comes to overall health, according to new rankings that show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Kansas. The eighth annual County Health Rankings were released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
