House embraces $100 million tax credit to spark rural Kansas jobs

Rep. Brenda Dietrich, R-Topeka, left, Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka and Rep. Virgil Weigel D-Topeka,right, spent a few minutes talking with a group of students from Topeka West's U.S. government class Wednesday morning at the statehouse. The three legislators talked about what they would be voting on in the House Wednesday including a juvenile justice reform bill.

