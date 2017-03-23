House bill shrinks state aid to one-third of Kansas school districts
A first day of hearings Thursday on a prospective overhaul of how the state funds public schools drew superintendents and others from around the state, unhappy with many of its specifics and skeptical that the plan would be constitutional. Educators expressed dismay with changes funding levels for special education, the bottom-line impact to their schools, and other changes.
