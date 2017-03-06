Harnish Patel Indian-Origin Businessman Shot Dead Outside Home in US
Harnish Patel, who owned a store, was found dead in the front yard of his home with bullet wounds on his body. Local officials in Lancaster, however, did not believe that Patel's killing was a bias crime as investigations are on, The Herald reported, "I don't have any reason to believe that this was racially motivated", County Sheriff Barry Faile said on Friday.
