Governor Brownback Proclaims April "Safe Digging Month" in Kansas
Today, Governor Sam Brownback issued a proclamation declaring the month of April as "Safe Digging Month" in Kansas. The proclamation, in concurrence with National Safe Digging Month, reminds Kansans to call 811 before starting any outdoor that requires digging-including landscaping and home improvement projects.
Read more at Hays Daily News.
