Governor Brownback Proclaims April "Safe Digging Month" in Kansas

13 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Today, Governor Sam Brownback issued a proclamation declaring the month of April as "Safe Digging Month" in Kansas. The proclamation, in concurrence with National Safe Digging Month, reminds Kansans to call 811 before starting any outdoor that requires digging-including landscaping and home improvement projects.

