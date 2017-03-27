Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Honors 2016-17 Gold Award Recipients
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will be honoring nine Girl Scout Gold Award recipients during special ceremonies this weekend, including two Gold Award recipients from northwest Kansas. HAYS - Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland will be honoring nine Girl Scout Gold Award recipients during special ceremonies this weekend, including two Gold Award recipients from northwest Kansas.
