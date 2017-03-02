Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue construction as cause of downtown Topeka flooding
A man looks in the window of Boho Mojo as a bicyclist passes by in downtown between S.W. 7th and 8th Streets on Kansas Avenue. Reconstruction of S. Kansas Avenue - a multimillion dollar project heralded as as the beginning of a downtown Topeka resonance - likely directly led to flooding in many properties along the avenue, a geotechnical study determined.
