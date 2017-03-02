Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue ...

Geo study points to S. Kansas Avenue construction as cause of downtown Topeka flooding

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A man looks in the window of Boho Mojo as a bicyclist passes by in downtown between S.W. 7th and 8th Streets on Kansas Avenue. Reconstruction of S. Kansas Avenue - a multimillion dollar project heralded as as the beginning of a downtown Topeka resonance - likely directly led to flooding in many properties along the avenue, a geotechnical study determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC