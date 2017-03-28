For Kansas National Guard officers, fates diverge as discipline unfurls
Retired Kansas National Guard Capt. Daniel Beach, with is wife, Becky, and service dog, Sabot, endured a failed attempt by a battalion commander to kick him out of the Army Guard following a deployment to Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Tue
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC