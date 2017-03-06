Fires, tornadoes and hail: It was a scary day across Kansas
Ashland, a ranching and farming community of 850 people, is one of two Clark County towns that were evacuated Monday because of a wildfire. Wildfires fueled by 25- to 50-mph winds from the southwest and low humidity caused the evacuation of several communities in western Kansas.
