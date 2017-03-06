Fire burns about 6K acres in central Kansas; no injuries
Two grass fires have burned about 6,000 acres in central Kansas but no injuries have been reported, authorities say. Crews were using two Black Hawk helicopters Monday to dump water on the fires, which are 80 to 90 percent contained, said Katie Horner, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Emergency Management.
