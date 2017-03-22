Finding that perfect someone could co...

Finding that perfect someone could cost more in Kansas under tax bill

15 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A bill under consideration in the House Tax Committee would tax dating services, such as online services, along with a host of other services, such as vehicle towing, security guards, barber shops and parking garages. The legislation would require the businesses to pay sales taxes to the state.

