Finding that perfect someone could cost more in Kansas under tax bill
A bill under consideration in the House Tax Committee would tax dating services, such as online services, along with a host of other services, such as vehicle towing, security guards, barber shops and parking garages. The legislation would require the businesses to pay sales taxes to the state.
