Feds sought 5 Kansas wiretaps over gambling in 2015, report says
There's an ongoing federal investigation involving wiretaps of five Wichitans, including prominent businessman Brandon Steven and Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell. Steven said he thinks the investigation targeting him is related to his involvement in high-stakes poker and a failed attempt to open a casino in southeast Kansas.
