Fear grows in Jewish community after ...

Fear grows in Jewish community after bomb threats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Those are just a few of the adjectives used to describe the recent widespread spate of bomb threats that have targeted Jewish community centers and schools in 33 states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The threats have reached such a crescendo that President Donald Trump used his speech to Congress on Tuesday night to address the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Tue Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Mon Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC