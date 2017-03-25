Editorial: Tournament provides countless benefits
About 1,500 wrestlers made their way to the Kansas Expocentre to compete in opening rounds of the USA Kids Wrestling State Championships on Friday. This weekend, around 7,000 people arrived in Topeka for the USA Wrestling-Kansas Folkstyle Tournament at the Kansas Expocentre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC