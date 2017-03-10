Editorial: Opioid abuse is far too co...

Editorial: Opioid abuse is far too common in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Opioid abuse is a public health emergency in the U.S., and it has only been getting worse over the past decade and a half. In 2015 alone, more than 33,000 people died from overdoses involving an opioid - a number that spiked from 28,647 in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb '17 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC