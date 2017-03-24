Editorial: Counties should select election commissioners
For almost 35 years, Sen. Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, has been trying to make election commissioners more accountable to the voters. After commissioner Andrew Howell's recent budget collision with the Shawnee County Commission, Hensley has yet another reason to push for a change in the way commissioners are selected in the state's four largest counties.
