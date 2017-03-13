EaglePicher planning expansion, more ...

EaglePicher planning expansion, more jobs to Pittsburg plant in southeast Kansas

Read more: The Capital-Journal

EaglePicher says it plans to bring 15 to 20 new jobs to its Pittsburg plant, continuing an expansion that began since the plant opened in 2007. The automated thermal battery production plant is owned by the city of Pittsburg and the company recently released its lease for another five years.

