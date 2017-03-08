Doing the math on the Kansas wildfire...

Doing the math on the Kansas wildfires euqals 646,950 acres burned, or 1 percent of the state

Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

When Kansas Division of Emergency Management Deputy Director Angee Morgan told state legislators Thursday afternoon that 646,950 acres had been burned by wildfires, Rep. Tim Hodge, D-North Newton, did the math.

