Does Kansas Constitution guarantee a right to abortion? Attorneys wrangle at Supreme Court
Stephen McAllister, representing the state of Kansas, gave oral arguments before the Kansas Supreme Court Thursday, in a legal fight over a state law banning a second-trimester abortion procedure and the larger question of whether the state constitution's Bill of Rights offered a fundamental right to an abortion. Janet Crepps, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, argued before the Kansas Supreme Court Thursday, on behalf of Kansas City-area physicians Herbert Hodes and Traci Nauser for an independent recognition of the right of Kansas women to terminate a pregnancy and to affirm the district court's injunction putting the law on hold pending trial.
