Denver firefighters helping put out Kansas fire

Fire Weather Warning issued March 8 at 4:01AM MST expiring March 8 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Weld Fire Weather Warning issued March 8 at 4:01AM MST expiring March 8 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Morgan, Washington Fire Weather Warning issued March 8 at 1:50AM MST expiring March 8 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Kit Carson Fire Weather Warning issued March 8 at 1:50AM MST expiring March 8 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma High Wind Warning issued March 8 at 12:44AM MST expiring March 8 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Larimer Fire Weather Watch issued March 7 at 5:13PM MST expiring March 8 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Weld Fire Weather Watch issued March 7 at 1:02PM MST expiring March 8 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Yuma DENVER -- The Denver Fire Department has sent 10 firefighters to Kansas to help with a massive blaze that has ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.