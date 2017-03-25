Defendants: Former A.G. Phill Kline can't cry foul about Kansas...
Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline and his wife, Deborah, arrive for a hearing before a state panel on a professional ethics complaint against him in February 2011. When former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline faced potential indefinite suspension of his law license before the Kansas Supreme Court, Kline urged two of its members to recuse themselves and suggested three more should do the same.
