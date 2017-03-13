Dad: American UN worker kidnapped in Congo strived for peace

" The father of an American United Nations worker who was among six people kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo says his son has been doing humanitarian work and has had some success in persuading militia leaders to give up child soldiers. John Sharp, who lives with his wife in the central Kansas community of Hesston, told The Wichita Eagle that his 34-year-old son, Michael Sharp, is committed to finding nonviolent ways to end conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.