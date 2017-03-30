Convoy delivering hundreds of hay bales from Illinois after Kansas wildfires
An American flag is strapped to the back of a semi carrying bales of hay as it passes through Fairview, Kan., while on its way to Ashland from Fairmount, Ill. This semi was part of a convoy of 11 others that made the trip from Fairmount to Ashland with bales of hay for farmers and ranchers that were deviated by the wildfires earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Sam Brownback (May '16)
|Thu
|yuoyou
|3
|Brownback vetoes Medicaid expansion
|Thu
|yuoyou
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Opinion Line
|Mar 28
|davy
|2
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC