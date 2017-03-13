Clergy test Marshalla s commitment to...

Clergy test Marshalla s commitment to poor

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

When U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, defeated incumbent Tim Huelsklamp last summer, commentators anticipated a rejection of Huelskamp's bombastic, confrontational tea party politics, returning instead to a district-centered, low-key Republican like Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both of whom once represented this same rural Big First district in central and western Kansas. According to the Congressional Budget office, 24 million Americans will lose their health coverage under the Republican bill now working its way through Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Mar 14 million 1
News The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders... Mar 9 Hostis Publicus 3
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Feb 28 Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Feb 27 Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb '17 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb '17 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC