Challenge to 2015 ban could doom other Kansas abortion laws

19 hrs ago

Abortion opponents who've enjoyed a long string of legislative victories in Kansas worry that a legal challenge to a first-in-the-nation ban on a common second-trimester procedure could doom other restrictions they've won in recent years. The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in a lawsuit filed by Kansas City-area father-daughter physicians against a 2015 law that has become a model for abortion opponents in other states.

