Carry on, wayward sons: Kansas expanded tour dates include Buffalo concert
Kansas is continuing to carry on with its 40th anniversary celebration of "Leftoverture," which now came out 41 years ago. The progressive rock band has expanded its tour dates in honor of the 1976 breakout album, including one Upstate New York stop later this year.
