Cargill Donates $50,000 Of Fencing Materials To Fire-Stricken Kansas Ranchers

40 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

CARGILL DONATES $50,000 OF FENCING MATERIALS TO FIRE-STRICKEN KANSAS RANCHERS Mar. 16, 2017 Source: Cargill news release In response to last week's fast-moving wildfires that consumed more than 1,000 square miles of rural Kansas, Cargill's Wichita-based North America protein business is donating $50,000 in new fencing materials to ranchers in the Ashland area of Western Kansas. Much of the impact was to grazing land on ranches in the western part of the state, with thousands of cattle perishing as wind-swept flames raced across pastures throughout the region.

