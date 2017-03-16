Brownback honors victims of Olathe sh...

Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Gov. Sam Brownback, flanked by victims of last month's shooting in Olathe, on Thursday called the attack an "evil act" that cut short the life of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. "The senseless, violent actions of one man will not divide or define the state of Kansas," Brownback said.

Chicago, IL

