Brownback honors victims of Olathe shooting
Gov. Sam Brownback, flanked by victims of last month's shooting in Olathe, on Thursday called the attack an "evil act" that cut short the life of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. "The senseless, violent actions of one man will not divide or define the state of Kansas," Brownback said.
