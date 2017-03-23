Arkansas Pavers Banned from Doing Nusiness in Kansas
Two Arkansas men operating a paving business have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to repay six Kansas consumers. Topeka KS - infoZine - Albert Jeffrey and Allen Jeffrey, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, doing business as J. Boys Blacktop and Asphalt Paving, were ordered to repay a total of $48,183 to consumers in Clay, Ottawa, Reno and Saline counties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC