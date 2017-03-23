Arkansas Pavers Banned from Doing Nusiness in Kansas

Arkansas Pavers Banned from Doing Nus...

Arkansas Pavers Banned from Doing Business in Kansas

Two Arkansas men operating a paving business have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to repay six Kansas consumers. Topeka KS - infoZine - Albert Jeffrey and Allen Jeffrey, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, doing business as J. Boys Blacktop and Asphalt Paving, were ordered to repay a total of $48,183 to consumers in Clay, Ottawa, Reno and Saline counties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

