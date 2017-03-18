After successful magazine and website debut, Northeast Kansas Weddings announces Expo

Susan Cantrell, vice president of sales and marketing for The Topeka Capital-Journal and CJOnline, holds a copy of Northeast Kansas Weddings magazine. Northeast Kansas Weddings has announced the 2017 Northeast Kansas Weddings Expo will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at Exhibition Hall at Topeka's Kansas Expocentre.

