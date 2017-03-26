Advocates share story of Charles Sheldon in hopes of inspiring bipartisan advocacy
Tobias Schlingensiepen and the Children's Alliance of Kansas, is giving members of the Kansas House of Representatives a copy of a biography on Charles Sheldon. Each member of the House will receive a copy Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|frank
|20,095
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Mar 14
|million
|1
|The Latest: Oklahoma wildfire evacuation orders...
|Mar 9
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|Feb 28
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|Feb 27
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb '17
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Adrian lawton
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC