Advocates seek Medicaid expansion to fix Kansas' - donut hole'
Fred Kerr, a former state senator from Hutchinson testified before the Senate Public Health and Welfare committee as a proponent of Medicaid Expansion in the state. David Jordan, executive director of the Alliance for a Health Kansas and a chief proponent of Medicaid expansion, testified before the Senate Public Health and Welfare committee Monday morning.
