Accident injures Hoxie man
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report, Jacob A. Moss, 28, was southbound on Kansas Highway 23 approximately 10 miles south of Hoxie at 6:30 a.m. when his 2016 Ford pickup lost control and entered the East ditch and struck an adjoining road embankment.
