6,000 acres burned in Reno County wildfires, Kansas Adjutant General's Department reports
Reno County estimates 6,000 acres have burned from wildfires so far, including 4,500 acres from the Highlands area subdivision grass fire that started Sunday, officials are reporting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
