3 face more federal charges in alleged Kansas bomb plot

Three Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the state are facing a second federal conspiracy count. A revised indictment returned Thursday in Wichita against Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen of plotting for months last year to "injure, oppress, threaten and intimate" Somalis who lived at a Garden City apartment complex.

