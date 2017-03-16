20 Kansas Counties Declared Disaster ...

20 Kansas Counties Declared Disaster Areas after Wildfires

19 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has signed a final disaster declaration covering 20 counties following last week's wildfires that burned more than 1,000 square miles of the state. Brownback signed the declaration on March 13. He made an initial disaster declaration verbally on March 5, and the final document covers fires that started March 4. One death and 11 injuries were attributed to the fires.

