Witnesses: Shooting at Kansas bar may have racial overtones

This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. Purinton waived extradition during a brief court hearing in Henry County in Missouri and will be returned to Kansas.

