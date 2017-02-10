WichitaLiberty.TV: Immunizations, spending and taxing in Kansas, and getting data from Wichita
In this episode of WichitaLiberty.TV: Should Sedgwick County be in competition with the private sector? What are attitudes towards taxation and spending in Kansas? Finally, what is it like to request data from the City of Wichita? View below, or click here to view at YouTube. Episode 138, broadcast February 12, 2017.
