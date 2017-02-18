While Kansas tries to dump job-killing, budget-busting GOP tax policy, Democratic California booms
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
