Where bills stand halfway through the Kansas legislative session

WATC lead faculty automotive service instructor Brian Love, right, shows Sammy Heck, left, and Yassine Bennett, center, some things during an Automotive Service technology class at their campus on south Grove on Feb. 1. A customer looks into a refrigerator full of beer at R & J Discount Liquor. Governor Sam Brownback has proposed increasing that will double taxes on alcohol and tobacco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.