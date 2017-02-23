USD 501, Kansas Democratic Party officials gear up for Bernie Sanders
Kansas Democratic Party and Topeka Unified School District 501 officials this week are finalizing plans for one-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' visit to the capital city on Saturday. Ron Brown, USD 501 chief of police, said five of his officers will be providing security inside and outside of Topeka High School for the U.S. senator's address to the Kansas Democratic Party at 8 p.m. in the school's gymnasium.
