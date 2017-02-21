UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engineer's American dream
Feb 24 Working, partying and traveling across the United States, Indian aviation engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was living his American dream in Kansas. A local man shot dead Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani in a case U.S. federal authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.
