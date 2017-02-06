Two men who tested silencers - and Kansas law - receive probation
Shane Cox, a 45-year-old man from Chanute, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay an $800 special assessment. Jeremy Kettler, a 28-year-old man from Chanute, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
