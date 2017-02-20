Trump ties put to test in Kansas race
Thursday's special House primary election in Kansas will mark the first test for President Trump's former campaign aides looking to follow his path to public office. Alan Cobb, a candidate to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo in his safely red district, is pitching his ties with Trump as a main selling point for his campaign.
