Top travel website names Lake Shawnee Kansas' best place to visit
That pick may come as a surprise to Topekans and Kansans given the Sunflower State's many museums, outdoor spaces and recreation venues. But what makes Lake Shawnee unique is the number of options for recreation geared toward the whole family, said John Knight, director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC