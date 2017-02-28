Thunderstorms move through east-central Kansas Tuesday evening
Topeka should avoid any significant weather events, with storms expected to be most likely to develop southeast of the Kansas Turnpike in areas around Ottawa and Garnett, said Matt Wolters, meteorologist for the weather service office in Topeka. Thunderstorms over east-central Kansas were moving east at nearly 50 mph Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said.
