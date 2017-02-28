Thunderstorms move through east-centr...

Thunderstorms move through east-central Kansas Tuesday evening

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka should avoid any significant weather events, with storms expected to be most likely to develop southeast of the Kansas Turnpike in areas around Ottawa and Garnett, said Matt Wolters, meteorologist for the weather service office in Topeka. Thunderstorms over east-central Kansas were moving east at nearly 50 mph Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiawatha High adds baseball team Tue Tom 1
Kansas B Ball Mon Big d 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan '17 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC