The Wichita Eagle on Kansas sales tax exemptions
The Wichita Eagle editorial board writes an editorial that gives false hope to advocates of more taxation and more spending. Advocates of eliminating sales tax exemptions in Kansas point to the great amount of revenue that could be raised if Kansas eliminated these exemptions, given at about $6 billion per year, according to a recent Wichita Eagle editorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC